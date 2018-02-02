“I can’t imagine,” Neighbors stunned over news of couple’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - By all accounts, Bill and Jennifer Young were happily married. She wished him happy birthday and said "I LOVE YOU” on Facebook just months ago.

That's why it's so hard for neighbors to comprehend the violence that unfolded at 15001 Barton Drive, near S.E. 149th and Peebly Road.

"I don't know what would make a person do that. It just makes no sense to me. I can't imagine anyone doing that to my children or husband or anybody. I don't know. That's crazy," said resident Billi Gunter.

Gunter was heading to her son's house to watch her grandbaby when she witnessed the chaos.

“Yellow tape and flashing lights. About 10 cars between police and detectives and probably the coroner," she said.

It was around 3 a.m. Thursday when a "trouble unknown" call came in.

Authorities say Bill Young greeted police with a barrage of bullets. He was shot and killed by police. But, that was just the beginning.

"After the shooting, another body was located outside this residence," said Captain Bo Mathews of the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Jennifer Young was dead in a van.

Her 29-year-old daughter, Rebecca, was inside with a gunshot wound to the face.

And, in another unusual twist, police arrested Bill's brother, fleeing the home.

"Robert Young was arrested for kidnapping and murder. It's not known what took place but there is enough information to arrest him on a probable cause," Captain Mathews told News 4.

Right now, family from out of state is here collecting personal belongings of the victims. Understandably, they are still shaken and didn't want to talk to the media Friday.

For now, there is no motive. There are only questions that may never be fully answered.

"I've been praying for them. That's all we can do," Gunter said.