Judge won’t punish father who charged at Nassar

The father of three daughters who were abused by Larry Nassar tried to attack the former doctor in an Eaton County, Michigan, court Friday before he was tackled and arrested by security.

Randall Margraves said he was a “distraught father” and cursed at Nassar, but Judge Janice Cunningham told him that was not allowed in court.

He then asked the judge for personal time alone with the “demon.”

“I would ask you, as part of the sentencing, to grant me five minutes in a locked room with this demon,” he asked. “Would you give me one minute?”

The judge declined, saying, “That’s not how our legal system works.”

“Well, I’m going to have to,” Margraves responded, and he launched into a sprint toward Nassar.

Security rushed to stop him and grabbed him from behind before he was able to reach Nassar.

“I want that son of a b****!” the man yelled as he was being detained. “Give me one minute with that bastard.”

He added, “What if this happened to you guys?”

A judge says there’s “no way” she’ll punish the father of three.

Randall Margraves apologized Friday, a few hours after he charged toward Nassar during a sentencing hearing in Eaton County, Michigan.

Judge Janice Cunningham says a punishment isn’t appropriate based on the crimes committed by Nassar and the anguish felt by families. But she also says it’s wrong to “combat assault with assault.”

Cunningham could have given Margraves a jail sentence or fine as she considered whether to hold him in contempt of court.

Nassar must listen to scores of victims before he’s sentenced next week for sexual assault. He’s admitted molesting young gymnasts. He’s already been sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison in another county.