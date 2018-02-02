Man charged with two counts of child sexual abuse

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. – A man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing two children.

Wagoner County deputies say on January 5, they responded to a complaint of child sexual abuse.

Preliminary reports alleged that 30-year-old Patrick Martinez had sexually abused two children, a 3-year-old and 5-year-old.

Officials presented their investigation to the District 27 District Attorney’s Office.

After reviewing the case, the DA filed charges on Martinez for two counts of child sexual abuse.

On January 31, Martinez turned himself in to the Wagoner County jail.

“Of course everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty, but I feel confident that my Investigators and Deputies have been thorough in their investigation,” said Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott. “Crimes against children are extremely taxing on everyone involved, but solving these crimes are important to me and my staff of law enforcement officers. The very nature of our job is to protect those who cannot protect themselves.”