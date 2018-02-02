× Officials investigating human remains found at drilling rig site as homicide

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. – Officials say they are still working to determine how human remains ended up near a drilling rig site in McClain County.

Around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, an oil field worker called 911 to report finding human remains near a rig site around I-35 and Hwy 59, near Wayne.

Investigators said the remains appear to have been at the scene for quite some time.

McClain County Sheriff Don Hewett told News 4 on Friday that crews will be processing the scene for the next day or so.

Currently, Hewett says they are investigating the case as a homicide because of the circumstances surrounding the remains.

The remains will be transferred to the medical examiner’s office for identification and for an exact cause and manner of death.