Officials looking for man who either “removed or let the battery die” on GPS ankle monitor 

OKLAHOMA – Officials are still looking for a man who either “removed or let the battery die” on his GPS ankle monitor.

Authorities say Hubert Agee either let the battery die or removed his ankle monitor on December 21, 2017.

He is described as 6’2″, weighing approximately 198 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Agee was serving time for felony drug possession convictions out of Mayes County.

He may go by Fat B. Agee or Hubert C. Agee III.

If you have any information, call the escapee hotline at 866-363-1119.