Oklahoma man arrested in connection to home invasion where 13-year-old boy was tied up, blindfolded

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. – A man has been arrested in connection to a home invasion where the suspects tied up and blindfolded a 13-year-old boy.

On January 11, Wagoner County deputies responded to a burglary call.

Deputies discovered three black men had forced themselves into the home and stolen multiple items, including several firearms.

During the home invasion, the suspects tied up and blindfolded a 13-year-old boy who was home at the time.

Police say the boy was also threatened with acts of violence by the suspects, but thankfully he was not hurt.

Deputies say on January 16, 30-year-old Aaron Johnson was arrested in connection with the burglary and kidnapping.

Johnson was booked into the Wagoner County jail on a $100,000 bond.

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for the other two suspects involved in the crime.

“As we are thankful that the 13yr old was not physically harmed, it is clear that these criminals are dangerous,” said Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott. “We are seeking the public’s help in identifying these criminals before the next victim is not so lucky.”