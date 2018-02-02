Oklahoma youth pastor leaning on faith after sudden death of wife, son

JENKS, Okla. – An Oklahoma pastor is leaning on his faith following the sudden passing of his wife and newborn son.

“I would trade anything in the world. I would take the worst life you could imagine if I could have her with me in it,” said Drew Wright, the First Baptist Jenks youth pastor.

On Dec. 29, Wright says he was waiting on a carpenter to come to his house, and his wife decided to go to her parents’ house.

A short time later, he received a phone call that his wife, 29-year-old Shannon Wright, had passed out.

Wright was rushed to St. Francis hospital and doctors performed an emergency C-section. A short time later, Asa James was welcomed into the world.

But sometimes, things don’t go as planned.

“The nurse came out and grabbed me and said we needed to go back downstairs, and I knew at that point what I was about to hear,” Wright told KJRH.

The ER doctor told Wright that Shannon had passed away and Asa was rushed to the NICU

After a 72-hour scan on Asa’s brain, doctors found little to no activity.

“He fought hard but at the end of the day he went to be with his mom, in the perfect place to be a mom,” Wright said.