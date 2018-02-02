Police: 3-week-old infant dies after suffering severe head injury

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities say a 3-week-old baby is Oklahoma City’s seventh murder victim of 2018.

On Jan. 25, police were called to a local hospital after 3-week-old Willow Rose Shelton was brought to a local hospital with a severe head injury.

Sadly, investigators say she died from her injuries on Thursday.

Police say she is the latest victim of child abuse.

“What we’re dealing with here is an epidemic,” said Stacy McNeiland, CEO of The Care Center.

McNeiland said she can’t speak specifically on this case, but says child abuse in Oklahoma is becoming an ugly trend.

“Unfortunately, it’s a common trend in Oklahoma County specifically, one and three girls and one and five boys are abused before their 18th birthday,” McNeiland said.

Unfortunately, Willow Rose is now part of that statistic.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case, but police are investigating her death as a homicide.

Police say they still don’t know who dropped Shelton off at the hospital.

“At this point, they’re in the process of trying to determine exactly whose care the baby was in and where the baby was,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Right now, investigators are looking at everyone involved in the baby’s life in order to determine how this happened.

“They haven’t identified anybody as a suspect yet, but they’re trying to narrow down who was watching the baby when the injuries took place,” Knight said.

McNeiland said in many cases, children are abused by a person they know.

“90 percent of the time, child abuse happens with someone the child knows, loves and trusts,’” she said.

If you have any information on the case, call police.