Police investigating after 3-week-old infant killed in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating after a three-week-old infant was killed in Oklahoma City.

On January 25th, police were called to a local hospital after a three-week old girl was brought in with a severe head injury.

Sadly, police say the infant passed away on February 2nd.

She has been identified as Willow Rose Shelton. She was born on January 3, 2018.

Investigators are working to determine where the child was and who was caring for her when the injury occurred.

At this time, no arrests have been made.