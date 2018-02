OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating after a suspicious package was found in southwest Oklahoma City.

Officials are near S.W. 89th and May Ave.

Police say shortly after 3 p.m., they received a call of a man who found a suspicious package in his mailbox. Authorities say it is some type of small plastic container.

The bomb squad and the Oklahoma City Fire Department Hazmat Team are both on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.