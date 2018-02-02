Punxsutawney Phil vs. OKC Zoo grizzly bears – who got the Groundhog Day prediction right?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - A large rodent up in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania saw a slight shadow of himself this morning, thus declaring six more weeks of winter.

However, two Oklahoma City Zoo grizzly bears disagree with the often unreliable meteorological skills of Groundhog Phil.

According to KFOR's Aaron Brackett, Punsutawney Phil has only correctly predicted the forecast 39 percent of the time since 1887.

And, according to the Zoo's two grizzly brothers, Wiley and Will, spring is on the way!

The bears were given the option to walk toward either a sign labeled "spring" or another labeled "winter."

When the 15-year-old brothers walked to the spring sign and devoured the fruits and vegetables in the box beneath it, Zoo guests cheered.

"Ha ha! He's stolen spring!" a child shouted.

"It is official, the bears have chosen spring!" the Zoo's top hat-wearing town crier exclaimed in a British accent.

One curious little boy said, "Wait...Did they just put food in the spring one and not the winter one?"

However, both boxes contained the same foods and the bears eventually ate winter's box too.

Why does the Oklahoma City Zoo have bears predict our future weather? Because the Zoo doesn't house a single groundhog.

"So, through the years we've had different animal ambassadors," said Oklahoma City Zoo Public Relations Director Candice Rennels. "The bison have predicted before, we've had pot bellied pigs, the prairie dogs - which they didn't actually come out, and then the grizzly bears, and they've just been a favorite year after year, so we really like having Will and Wiley help with this event," Rennels said.

So, how accurate are bears at predicting weather?

Bears were originally used in Germany to predict weather, but when the bear population decreased, a groundhog eventually filled in, creating the tradition.

As for Will and Wiley, the brothers came to the Zoo in 2003 after being orphaned in the Alaska wilderness.

After a public naming contest, the brothers were named after Oklahoma pilots Will Rogers and Wiley Post.