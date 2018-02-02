Reports: Russell Westbrook will not be punished by NBA for shoving fan on court

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City Thunder star will not be punished after an ‘altercation’ with a fan after Thursday night’s loss in Denver, sources tell ESPN.

Gary Harris hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 127-124 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder Thursday night at the Pepsi Center in Denver.

With 1.4 seconds left, Harris caught a pass from Nikola Jokic and drained the three to break the first tie of the game, created just moments earlier.

After Harris made the shot, a fan somehow made his way onto the court and screamed in Russell Westbrook’s face.

Westbrook then pushed the fan in the shoulder and stepped back.

A fan got in Russell Westbrook's face on the court after the Thunder loss. pic.twitter.com/AwsPKPUYNu — ESPN (@espn) February 2, 2018

A referee and an arena employee then intervened and motioned for the fan to leave the court.

“You gotta be able to protect the players, man,” Westbrook said after the game. “The fans are obviously there to enjoy the game, but they can’t come onto the floor. That’s totally unacceptable.”

The NBA announced that it would review the incident, but ESPN reports that league officials told them that Westbrook will not be punished.