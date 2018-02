OKLAHOMA CITY – If you’re looking for a bit of comfort food this weekend, a new restaurant may be calling your name.

Tom+Chee is opening its first Oklahoma location on Friday, Feb. 2 in Oklahoma City.

The restaurant, which specializes in grilled cheese and melts, is known for its fresh ingredients and quirky takes on classic comfort foods.

The Oklahoma City restaurant will be located at 2116 W. Memorial Rd. in Oklahoma City, and is open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.