Reward offered after bald eagle found shot to death

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. – A federal agency is getting involved after a bald eagle was found shot to death in Oklahoma.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced on Friday that it is investigating the death of a bald eagle that was found in Broken Bow late last year.

On December 27, a local rancher called the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation to report a bald eagle that appeared to have been shot to death.

Game wardens say the eagle was found on Myrtle Road in a rural area of McCurtain County, west of Broken Bow.

A veteran game warden reported that the bald eagle had “indeed been shot out of a tree overhanging the road.”

On Friday, the agency is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person responsible for the bird’s death.

Officials say killing a bald eagle is a violation of the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, which could lead to one year in jail and a $100,000 fine.

If you have any information regarding the death of the eagle, you are asked to contact the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Office of Law Enforcement at (817) 334-5202. You can also call the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation Operation Game Thief at 1-800-522-8039.

This is the second eagle to have been shot and killed in Oklahoma this season.

Last month, a Greer County game warden found an immature bald eagle dead in a wheat field, near Granite.