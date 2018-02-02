Russell Westbrook has altercation with fan after loss to Denver

DENVER – Moments after the Oklahoma City Thunder lost to the Denver Nuggets, Russell Westbrook was seen shoving a fan who had made his way onto the court.

Gary Harris hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 127-124 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder Thursday night at the Pepsi Center in Denver.

With 1.4 seconds left, Harris caught a pass from Nikola Jokic and drained the three to break the first tie of the game, created just moments earlier.

After Harris made the shot, a fan some how made his way onto the court and screamed in Westbrook’s face.

Video showed the strange confrontation.

Westbrook then pushed the fan in the shoulder and stepped back.

A referee and an arena employee then intervened and motioned for the fan to leave the court.

According to ESPN, the NBA said it would review the incident.

Westbrook spoke to EPSN following the game, calling the fan’s actions unacceptable.

“You gotta be able to protect the players, man,” he said. “The fans are obviously there to enjoy the game, but they can’t come onto the floor. That’s totally unacceptable.”

