With national signing day set for next Wednesday, it's time for KFOR's annual look back at the signing classes for Oklahoma and Oklahoma State from four years ago.

Both the Sooners and Cowboys produced a load of talent, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

Three players are already in the NFL in running backs Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine of OU, and running back/wide receiver Tyreek Hill of OSU.

More are bound to make the pros later this year.