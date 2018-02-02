× Sluggish Second Half vs. Pelicans Leads to Thunder’s Third Straight Loss

The Oklahoma City Thunder couldn’t hold a double digit first half lead, and fell behind in the third quarter, never able to regain the lead in a 114-100 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.

The Pelicans outscored OKC by 18 in the second half, and shot 51 percent from the field for the game and hit 13 three-pointers.

Anthony Davis led New Orleans with 43 points and added 10 rebounds.

Russell Westbrook had his fourth straight triple double against the Pelicans, with 16 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds, but he made just 7 of 21 from the field and one of seven from three-point range.

Steven Adams led OKC with 23 points and 12 rebounds.

Four other Thunder players scored in double figures, with Paul George scoring 15 points and Carmelo Anthony 13.

Westbrook, George and Anthony combined to shoot 31 percent from the field and were just 4 of 19 from three point range.

Alex Abrines came off the bench to score 14 points and made four 3-pointers, while Jerami Grant had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

The Thunder lost their third straight game to fall to 30-23 on the season.

OKC hosts the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday at 1:00 pm.