Son arrested after stabbing father during fight over where to find the cheapest gas 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. - A son was arrested after he and his father got into an argument over where to find the cheapest gas prices.

Police say it happened in Logan County near Simmons and Bryant.

Authorities told News 4 the father and son began fighting over where to find the cheapest gas prices when things got heated.

"Both parties were in the vehicle. They exited the vehicle swinging at each other," said Major Greg Randolf with the Logan County Sheriff's Office.

The son, Kyle Scruggs, was armed with a knife and began swinging it at his father.

"The dad was struck by the knife multiple times," said Major Randolf.

That's when his father tried to defend himself with a fence post.

"He was able to take a piece of fence that he'd fallen into and used to defend himself," Major Randolf told News 4.

"Um, that sounds crazy. I had no idea anything had happened like that, but sounds kind of scary. Especially since I've got two little boys that play in the backyard a lot," said resident Kristy Blosch.

Deputies say the truck was left in drive and rolled into a ditch.

Investigators say the father then ran back to the truck and smashed out some of the windows before running away.

He was later taken to the hospital by his girlfriend for his stab wounds.

"Just a couple of inches away from possibly life threatening," said Major Randolf.

Scruggs also left the scene but was caught by authorities not far away.

Blosch says the whole thing was just too close for comfort.

"It sounds pretty crazy. I mean, father, son, fight, over gas, knives, fence post. It's pretty crazy," she said.

Investigators say just a few weeks ago, Scruggs was stopped for expired tags, and his dad was arrested for driving with a revoked license.