Woman arrested after undercover sting at Oklahoma massage parlor 

ARDMORE, Okla. – One woman was arrested after an undercover sting at a massage parlor.

Wednesday, police entered the massage parlor as part of an undercover sting operation.

Police arrested one employee, 61-year-old Kim Buidang.

“Person that was giving the massage would offer up other alternatives for more money,” said Captain Keith Ingle with the Ardmore Police Department.

Police began investigating the parlor after the department received several complaints.

“We got with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and set up a sting operation, a joint effort from both our agency and theirs,” Capt. Ingle said.

An investigation revealed that Buidang had moved to Oklahoma from California two weeks ago. Police say that is around the time the complaints were received.

Buidang was arrested for offering to engage in prostitution.

The parlor has been shut down. KTEN reports the the fire marshal said the building was not up to code.

Officials say more charges could be filed.