Work to begin soon on ‘The Collective’ in Midtown

OKLAHOMA CITY – Work is expected to begin soon on a new concept restaurant that will open its doors in Midtown.

According to our partners at OKCTalk, work is set to begin on The Collective in Midtown. The food hall with seven kitchens and an indoor/outdoor bar will be at N.W. 10th St. and Harvey in Midtown.

Each kitchen will host a different food concept and will be rented out to different vendors. Organizers say food vendors will be expected to maintain 4-star ratings on social media, otherwise they run the risk of being replaced.

As for the bar, it will feature 32 taps with a wide array of local craft beers, simple cocktails and a wine selection.

OKCTalk reports that plans have just been finalized for the restaurant, so work will begin soon.

Organizers hope to have the restaurant open by the end of the year.