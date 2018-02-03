76-year-old Oklahoma woman dies after vehicle crashes 

SOPER, Okla. – A 76-year-old woman died after her vehicle crashed Saturday morning in Choctaw County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 76-year-old Tommie Scott was driving eastbound on US70 in Soper just before 9 a.m. when she went left of the center line, over-corrected and departed the road to the left.

Officials say her vehicle struck a power line pole, rolled approximately 1.5 times, and then came to a rest on the passenger side.

Troopers say Scott was ejected approximately five feet from the vehicle.

She was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead upon arrival with “massive head trauma.”

Officials say her seatbelt was not in use.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.