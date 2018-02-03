Burglary suspect arrested after falling through ceiling as police serve search warrant

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – A burglary suspect was arrested after falling through the ceiling as police were serving a search warrant.

Police say Tevan Adams was already wanted for burglary, but was also wanted for possessing a firearm after a felony conviction.

“Once we went to serve the warrant, we noticed drug paraphernalia and drug activity and other weapons in the home,” said Jeramie Garcia with the Muskogee Police Department.

Dozens of ecstasy pills, more than $850 in cash, assault rifles, pistols and a pound and a half of marijuana were discovered.

Officials told Fox 23, Adams was hiding in the attic and fell through the ceiling as they executed the search warrant.

Two others were arrested, Laquinta Anderson and Antonio Gardent Jr.

In addition to other charges, they will also face harboring a known criminal.

Police believe the three may have been selling drugs.