Crews extinguish vehicles, two homes that caught fire in Bethany 

BETHANY, Okla. – No injuries were reported after multiple fire departments battled two mobile home fires.

Shaum Jennings, Deputy Chief of the Bethany Fire Department, told News 4 they were alerted by dispatch of a structure fire in the mobile home park.

Once on scene, crews were already battling fire on two mobile homes.

Officials say the fire also spread to three cars.

Thankfully, all occupants in both homes got out safely.

The Red Cross will be stepping in to help.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.