“God’s best work is yet to be done,” Newcastle teen critically injured in crash making progress

OKLAHOMA CITY – A Newcastle teen who was critically injured in a crash is making progress, according to his family.

Caleb Freeman,16, and his brother, Clayton, 14, were on their way to an OU basketball game when their vehicle crashed.

Both were rushed to the OU Medical Center. Clayton was released not long after with minor injuries.

Caleb escaped without a broken bone, but suffered major brain trauma.

Friday, the family announced that Caleb is making progress.

A photo posted by Caleb’s father, Pastor Jeremy Freeman, shows Caleb on his stomach for the first time in over six weeks.

“His therapist decided to see how he would do. His head control is getting better and his range of motion in his back is very good. At different points, Caleb lifted his head and looked at us with both eyes wide opened. He worked hard and did well! It was great to see. Other than that, he had a pretty restful day,” said Pastor Freeman.

His father also said despite Caleb not speaking in words, they can feel him connecting with them.

“It appears he is through the worst part of the storming and is progressing to the next phase of waking up,” Pastor Freeman said. “God’s best work is yet to be done in Caleb and we can’t wait to see it. Please keep pleading with the Father for Caleb!”