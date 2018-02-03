Oklahoma City man pleads guilty to more than $400k in fraudulent invoices

OKLAHOMA CITY – An oil and gas repairman has pleaded guilty to defrauding a Texas company of more than $400,000 through fraudulent invoices.

According to charges filed on December 29, 2017, Luis Enrique Damazo, also known as Luis Enrique Cassinelli, of Oklahoma City, was employed as a repair technician by Dexter Field Services LP, a company headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Dexter Field Services provided leak detection, environmental monitoring, and consulting services to industrial clients in the energy sector.

Damazo’s job was to repair toxic vapor analyzers used to detect leaks at oil and gas refineries, which involved ordering replacement parts.

From November 2009 through October 2015, he is alleged to have secretly operated a business known as BC Environmental.

According to the charges, he used that business to prepare fictitious order forms and invoices showing purchases purportedly made on behalf of Dexter Field Services for equipment, replacement parts, and tools.

The 54-year-old is charged with having received more than $400,000 from Dexter Field Services as a result of these fraudulent documents.

He allegedly caused these checked to be deposited in a BC Environmental bank account and used the money for his personal benefit.

Damazo admitted the allegations Friday and entered a guilty plea to mail fraud.

As a result, he could be sentenced for a maximum of 20 years, to be followed by three years of supervised release.

He could also be fined up to $250,000 and will be subject to mandatory restitution.

Sentencing will take place in approximately 90 days.