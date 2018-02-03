Oklahoma State Upsets 7th Ranked Kansas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma State rebounded from a tough home loss to TCU by beating the 7th ranked Kansas Jayhawks on their home floor 84-79. It's just the sixth home loss for Kansas in the last six years. OSU has handed KU two of those losses.

Every time Kansas made a run, OSU had an answer. OSU hit 44 percent of their threes. They were paced by Kendall Smith who had an OSU career high of 24 points. Cam McGriff added 20 points, his new career high.

Jeffrey Carroll added 15 points while Lindy Waters dropped 11 points.

The biggest key for the Pokes though was on the glass. OSU out rebounded Kansas 41-26. 16 of those rebounds came on the offensive end giving OSU second chance points.

OSU led by as many as 20 points. Kansas made a slight run, but OSU wouldn't be denied. Next up for the Cowboys, they host Baylor on Tuesday as they hope to keep their NCAA tournament hopes alive.