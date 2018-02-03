× Texas Tops OU On Road, For Fifth Straight Sooner Away Loss

The Texas Longhorns topped the OU men’s basketball team 79-74, on February 3, for the Sooners fifth straight loss on the road.

The Longhorns finished the game on a 21-8 run to give Shaka Smart’s team their third straight home win over a ranked opponent.

Sooners star Trae Young finished with 14 assists and 19 points, but shot 7-of-22 from the field.

The loss prevented OU from moving into a three-way tie atop the Big 12 Conference.

OU junior Jamuni McNeace scored a career high 16 points in the loss.

The Sooners’ schedule doesn’t get any easier as OU hosts 15th ranked West Virginia on February 5.