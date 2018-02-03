Three Oklahoma men killed in head-on collision near Ada

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. – Three men were killed in a head-on collision Saturday morning near Ada.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the collision happened around 1:47 a.m. on SH3W, just north of County Road 1430, approximately 17 miles northwest of Ada.

Officials say 53-year-old Richard Campbell was driving his pickup, along with his passengers, 51-year-old Timothy Campbell and a 16-year-old male, westbound on SH3W.

48-year-old Michael Goltz was also driving westbound on SH3W behind Richard Campbell.

OHP troopers say another vehicle, driven by 56-year-old Dathan Lane, was driving eastbound on SH3W.

Troopers say “for unknown reason,” Richard Campbell’s vehicle went left of center, striking Lane’s vehicle head-on. That’s when Richard Campbell’s vehicle overturned “an undetermined amount of times” striking the front of Goltz’s vehicle and then ejecting the 16-year-old an unknown distance from the vehicle.

Lane’s vehicle then departed the road to the left.

Officials say Richard Campbell, Timothy Campbell and Lane were pinned for approximately three hours and freed by the Oil Center and Ada Fire Departments using the Jaws of Life.

Richard Campbell, Timothy Campbell and Lane all died at the scene.

The 16-year-old was transported to the hospital to be treated and was released with a leg injury.

Goltz was also transported to the hospital and was released with arm and leg injuries.

Troopers say all seatbelts were being used except by the 16-year-old male.

OHP is still investigating.