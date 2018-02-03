Two men, one juvenile arrested after allegedly burglarizing elderly woman’s home

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. – Three people were arrested after allegedly burglarizing an elderly woman’s home.

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office says the elderly woman was home at the time of the burglary and was held against her will as two men searched the home, taking several items of value.

Officials say the suspects took multiple items before leaving.

Thankfully, the victim was unharmed.

A deputy who was going to scene witnessed a vehicle “driving erratically in the area of the burglary.”

The deputy then stopped the vehicle and discovered the stolen items inside.

“The deputies did a fantastic job, as always. Quickly, they were able to spot a suspicious vehicle, recover stolen property, and take burglary suspects off the streets. We are thankful the victim is unharmed and are happy to have these individuals off the streets and in county jail,” said Sheriff Chris Elliott.

Zackery William MCcune, De’Shaun Dewayne Pondexter, and one juvenile were arrested on charges of 1st-degree burglary and kidnapping.

The juvenile is expected to be charged as an adult.