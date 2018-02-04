× Authorities investigate officer-involved shooting in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Logan County.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was called to the scene around 4 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 9200 block of Bergamo Boulevard in Edmond.

OSBI said a man inside the home was shot in the hand by a Logan County deputy, who was called by the man’s wife. She told dispatchers her husband was threatening to kill himself.

When deputies arrived, they found the man holding a knife with both hands under his chin and, when it appeared he was about to act on his threat, the deputy shot him.

The man dropped the knife, and deputies apprehended him. He was then transported to an Oklahoma City hospital.

OSBI will submit a report to the district attorney, who will determine if the shooting was justified, and the man’s name will be released at a later date.

No other details are available at this time.