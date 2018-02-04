× Eagles Lead Patriots At Halftime of Super Bowl LII

The Philadelphia Eagles lead the New England Patriots 22-12 at halftime of Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Philadelphia got the ball first and marched to a 25-yard field goal by Jake Elliott to take a 3-0 lead with 7:55 to play in the first quarter.

New England responded with a similar drive, failing to convert a 3rd and 4 inside the Eagles’ 10, and settling for a Stephen Gostkowski 26-yard field goal to tie the game at 3-3 with 4:17 to play in the first quarter.

Philadelphia regained the lead on the ensuing possession, with LeGarrette Blount picking up 36 yards to the Patriots’ 34-yard line.

On the next play, Nick Foles went deep to Alshon Jeffery, who made a leaping catch for a 34-yard touchdown.

The extra point was no good and it was 9-3 Eagles with 2:34 to play in the first quarter.

The Patriots appeared to be on their way to regaining the lead as the second quarter started, but once again failed to convert a third down, then Gostkowski missed a 26-yard field goal attempt off the left upright and it stayed 9-3 Eagles.

Philadelphia added to the lead midway through the second quarter, with former Patriots running back Blount scoring on a 21-yard touchdown run.

The Eagles went for two points, but Foles’ pass to Jeffery was incomplete and it was 15-3 Philly with 8:48 to play in the first half.

New England responded with another field goal, set up by a dump off pass from Tom Brady to Rex Burkhead, who picked up 47 yards into Eagles’ territory.

The Patriots got a 45-yard field goal from Gostkowski to make it 15-6 Eagles with 7:24 to play in the second quarter.

The Eagles moved the ball again on the next possession, but on a deep pass from Foles, Jeffery nearly made a great catch, but tipped the ball in the air and Duron Harmon intercepted for the Patriots inside the 5, returning it to the Pats’ 10-yard line.

New England then went 90 yards to their first touchdown, with Brady passing to Chris Hogan for a gain of 43 yards.

On the next play, James White scored on a 26-yard touchdown run.

Gostkowski missed the extra point wide left, and it was 15-12 Eagles with 2:04 to play in the first half.

Philadelphia had time left to add to their lead, though, and got a big play as Foles passed to Corey Clement for a gain of 55 yards.

The Eagles faced a fourth and goal from the Patriots’ 1-yard line and went for it, and they dug into the bag of tricks for it.

On a direct shotgun snap, the ball went to Corey Clement, who flipped the ball to Trey Burton on reverse.

Burton then passed to Foles in the end zone for the touchdown, and the Eagles had one of the most famous plays in Super Bowl history give them a 22-12 lead with just 34 seconds left in the first half.