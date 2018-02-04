× One in critical condition after ambulance rollover

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are responding to a crash Sunday night involving an EMSA vehicle near SE 44th and Sunnylane.

Authorities say an EMSA unit was heading eastbound with their lights on when a truck failed to yield and turned in front of the ambulance.

The EMSA vehicle then hit the truck causing the ambulance to rollover on its side.

Police are saying the driver of the truck was transported in critical condition from the scene.

The paramedic and the EMT suffered minor injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital.

News 4 currently has a crew on the scene and we will continue to update you as we learn more information.