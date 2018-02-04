× Silver Alert issued for missing 73-year-old Oklahoma man with dementia

VINITA, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 73-year-old Oklahoma man with dementia.

Cleve “Gary” Goins was last seen around 8 a.m. on Sunday in the 22100 block of South 4330 Road in the city of Vinita. He is possibly en route to the Tulsa or Claremore areas.

Goins’ vehicle is a black 2015 Ford Fusion with Oklahoma tag EJD437. It’s described as “dirty” due to dirt roads.

Goins will be traveling with his small dog. He also requires the use of canes in order to walk.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Craig County Sheriff’s Office.

No other details are available at this time.