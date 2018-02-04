× Space Heater Causes Fire, Puppy Dies

OKLAHOMA CITY- A fire on the city’s southwest side claims the life of a puppy.

Officials say a space heater caused the blaze at 5pm at SW 35th and Penn.

No humans hurt in the fire that spread quickly into the attic, but two dogs were in the house. One dog was saved and one dog did died.

Fire officials think one of the dogs might have knocked over the heater triggering the fire.

“Even if you give those space heaters enough space if you have an animal it could very easily knock something over into that. I dont know for sure if that was the case here but very likely, it was a small room and a large dog and that room was totally destroyed,” said Chief Shane Williams.