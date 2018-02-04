Survey finds over 1/3 of Oklahoman’s are Cyberchondriacs
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – 3,000 Oklahoman’s were surveyed by The Tinker Law Firm and 35.7% of them said that they turn to the internet to assess and monitor their health rather than seeking a medical professional.
“The internet is a fantastic source of medical information,” said a spokesperson for The Tinker Law Firm. “But in the hands of patients who have trouble handling uncertainty, it can be endangering.”
Lol I can’t stand people on Facebook giving HEALTH advice acting like they like went to college for 8+ years to be a doctor. Everything is on a spectrum and health is different for every single person 🙄
— Chantel ♡ (@ChantelBreeze) February 3, 2018
The study also found that 15% of Americans suffer from anxiety or ‘Cyberchondria,’ which is the escalation of concerns about common symptoms based on research found online.
Though it may be a cheaper and quicker alternative, going online to assess our health may be fueling the rise of ‘cyberchondria’ in America, with 15% of respondents stating that they cause themselves anxiety by Googling their symptoms.
Please sign!!! 📝 ✅
Petitioning Minister for Health Simon Harris – Bloggers must post a disclaimer if giving unqualified #nutrition or #fitness advice online. #RD #health #petition #dietitian https://t.co/8k7Ykb8rcq
— Genevieve RD (@DietitianGen) January 21, 2018
Also, 1 in 5 parents admit that they would consult the internet regarding their children’s symptoms before going to see a doctor, men (32%) admitted to diagnosing their child’s symptoms online more than women (12%).
The survey revealed that it is women who are more likely to self-diagnose, with 36% of women using home remedies over a doctor, compared to 29% of men.
The Tinker Law Firm has created an interactive map of the US that shows the breakdown of self-diagnoses across the states:
Nationally, the survey also found that 30% of Americans use home remedies to deal with health issues, perhaps to avoid high medical costs, or because of busy lifestyles. Though only 30% said they use home remedies, interestingly, 41% of Americans said they believe in homeopathic solutions.
As you can see from the map, Arkansans are the most likely to self-diagnose (a staggering 83% said they’d consult the internet over a doctor), whereas those in Oregon are least likely to self-diagnose, with only 13% stating they’d go online to research their symptoms.
While there are many places to get medical advice online, make sure you are getting it from a medical professional.