× Survey finds over 1/3 of Oklahoman’s are Cyberchondriacs

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – 3,000 Oklahoman’s were surveyed by The Tinker Law Firm and 35.7% of them said that they turn to the internet to assess and monitor their health rather than seeking a medical professional.

“The internet is a fantastic source of medical information,” said a spokesperson for The Tinker Law Firm. “But in the hands of patients who have trouble handling uncertainty, it can be endangering.”

Lol I can’t stand people on Facebook giving HEALTH advice acting like they like went to college for 8+ years to be a doctor. Everything is on a spectrum and health is different for every single person 🙄 — Chantel ♡ (@ChantelBreeze) February 3, 2018

The study also found that 15% of Americans suffer from anxiety or ‘Cyberchondria,’ which is the escalation of concerns about common symptoms based on research found online.

Though it may be a cheaper and quicker alternative, going online to assess our health may be fueling the rise of ‘cyberchondria’ in America, with 15% of respondents stating that they cause themselves anxiety by Googling their symptoms.

Also, 1 in 5 parents admit that they would consult the internet regarding their children’s symptoms before going to see a doctor, men (32%) admitted to diagnosing their child’s symptoms online more than women (12%).

The survey revealed that it is women who are more likely to self-diagnose, with 36% of women using home remedies over a doctor, compared to 29% of men.

The Tinker Law Firm has created an interactive map of the US that shows the breakdown of self-diagnoses across the states:

Nationally, the survey also found that 30% of Americans use home remedies to deal with health issues, perhaps to avoid high medical costs, or because of busy lifestyles. Though only 30% said they use home remedies, interestingly, 41% of Americans said they believe in homeopathic solutions.

As you can see from the map, Arkansans are the most likely to self-diagnose (a staggering 83% said they’d consult the internet over a doctor), whereas those in Oregon are least likely to self-diagnose, with only 13% stating they’d go online to research their symptoms.

While there are many places to get medical advice online, make sure you are getting it from a medical professional.