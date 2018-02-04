× Thunder Lose Fourth Straight as Lakers Win in OKC

The Oklahoma City Thunder lost their fourth straight game on Sunday, falling 108-104 to the Los Angeles Lakers at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.

In a close game all the way, the Lakers led most of the way, building a double digit lead at some points, then holding off a late Thunder rally to win for the first time in three tries this year against OKC.

The Thunder gave up 13 three-pointers to the Lakers, who had six players, including all five starters, score in double figures.

Brook Lopez led L.A. with 20 points and hit four 3-pointers, while Jordan Clarkson hit four off the bench and scored 18 points.

Julius Randle had 19 points, while Josh Hart had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

The Thunder were led by Russell Westbrook’s 36 points and 9 assists, but Westbrook did not make a 3-pointer in four tries, and had 7 turnovers.

Paul George had 26 points and hit three 3-pointers, but Carmelo Anthony finished with just 10 points and was 3-of-13 from the field.

Steven Adams added 12 points.

OKC had beaten the Lakers by 24 and 34 points in the previous two meetings this season.

The Thunder have lost four in a row after winning eight straight and dropped to 30-24 on the season.

OKC travels west to play at Golden State on Tuesday night at 9:30 pm.