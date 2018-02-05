× 911 audio: Arizona woman accused of murdering mom told dispatcher “I strangled her”

CHANDLER, Ariz. – Police have released the 911 call made by an Arizona woman accused of killing her own mother, according to KPHO/KTVK.

Investigators said 59-year-old Elizabeth Ann Ramirez strangled 80-year-old Bertha Hermosillo Gutierrez on January 16, 2017.

“My mother’s dead, and I strangled her,” said the caller, who identified herself as Ramirez.

“How do you know she is deceased?” said the dispatcher.

“Well, I’m hoping she is,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez claims the two were arguing about whether she could borrow her mother’s car. Police said Ramirez had been arrested for DUI the day before and her car had been towed.

“I need to borrow the keys to the car, and she refused me,” Ramirez said. “And, then, she proceeded to tell me how ill I am, how mentally ill I am, and I snapped because she’s been telling me that since I was old enough to speak.”

At one point, someone with the fire dispatch hops on the line telling Ramirez to begin CPR.

“I ain’t starting CPR on her,” Ramirez said.

“Why not?” fire dispatch said.

“Because she has tormented her entire family,” Ramirez said.

At the end of the call, Ramirez said first responders have arrived and she hangs up the phone.

Ramirez is charged with second-degree murder.