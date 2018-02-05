Authorities plan to release more video that shows Norman inmate who died hours after being arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - Authorities plan to release more video following the death of an inmate.

Last month, Master Police Officer Kyle Canaan and Officer Daniel Brown arrested 34-year-old Marconia Kessee for trespassing at Norman Regional Hospital. According to police, he refused to leave after he was treated.

According to Kessee's uncle, Michael Washington, he was there for a headache. The officers tried to get Kessee to go to the local Salvation Army after he was released.

"We believe that there was no actual mental evaluation, we believe that the doctors, hospitals, did not review or take the physical assessment of my nephew and that they are partly responsible and they will be held accountable​," Washington previously told News 4.

Kessee was taken to the Cleveland County jail. In a past interview with News 4, Cleveland County Sheriff Todd Gibson said he was placed in a padded cell after he allegedly tried to hurt himself.

He was found unresponsive and and rushed to the hospital where he later died.

After Kessee was found dead, the Norman Police Department released body camera from Kessee's arrest.

Norman Police Chief Keith Humphrey said the body camera video indicates the officers' interaction with Kessee did not contribute to his death.

However, Chief Humphrey said he was concerned over "disparaging comments" caught on video.

Part of the video shows one of the officers telling Kessee "Here in about 15 seconds, I'm going to drag your [expletive] to the curb to get you off this property and then you can find your own way to the Salvation army. Ok? Put your shoe on. I'm losing patience."

Outside the hospital, the officers repeatedly asked Kessee to put his shoes on.

"I’m too cold to stand here and watch you play this game. Can you just put your shoe on walk away? Thank you," said one of the officers.

By policy, the officers have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the internal investigation. Master Police Officer Canaan has been with with the Norman Police Department since October 9, 2009 and Officer Daniel Brown has been with the department since October 4, 2013.

When the Norman Police Department released body camera video from the arrest, News 4 requested video from the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office that showed Kessee at the detention center before he was found dead.

However, the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office denied News 4's request at the time.

Today, the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office announced plans to release two videos that show Kessee at the detention center.

Two videos, one from the entrance to the intake room, and another video from inside the intake room, will be released, officials said.

KFOR is working to get the videos.

KFOR is working to get the videos.