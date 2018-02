OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities are searching for an Oklahoma man accused of raping a child.

Investigators are searching for 52-year-old Tony Gibson.

Authorities say Gibson has a warrant for Rape in the First Degree of a Child Under the age of 14.

If you know of Gibson’s whereabouts, please call investigators at (405)713-1017 or dispatch at (405)869-2501.