Burn bans in effect for most of Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – County commissioners are issuing their own burn bans as strong winds continue to sweep across the Sooner State.
According to Oklahoma Forestry Services, most of the state is covered under some type of burn ban.
County-issued burn bans are in place for the following areas:
- Atoka County
- Bryan County
- Coal County
- Creek County
- Johnston County
- Latimer County
- Marshall County
- McIntosh County
- Payne County
- Pittsburg County
- Pottawatomie County
- Seminole County
- Sequoyah County.
Last month, Gov. Mary Fallin issued a burn ban for 40 counties across the state.
The governor’s burn ban supersedes any county burn bans currently in place. It expires at midnight on Feb. 16. Additionally, four counties in eastern Oklahoma remain under county commissioner-issued bans.
The governor’s ban covers 40 counties:
- Alfalfa
- Beaver
- Beckham
- Blaine
- Caddo
- Canadian
- Carter
- Cimarron
- Cleveland
- Comanche
- Cotton
- Custer
- Dewey
- Ellis
- Garfield
- Garvin
- Grady
- Grant
- Greer
- Harmon
- Harper
- Jackson
- Jefferson
- Kay
- Kingfisher
- Kiowa
- Logan
- Love
- Major
- McClain
- Murray
- Noble
- Oklahoma
- Roger Mills
- Stephens
- Texas
- Tillman
- Washita
- Woods
- Woodward.
“Critical fire weather and worsening drought have created an increased risk for devastating wildfires,” said Fallin. “A burn ban is now necessary to reduce the risk of preventable wildfires and to protect lives and property.”
Under the ban, it residents are prohibited from building campfires, bonfires, or setting fire to any forest, grass, woods, wildlands or marshes. Also, you can not ignite fireworks, burn trash or other materials outdoors.
Grilling is allowed as long as it is conducted over a non-flammable surface and at least 5 feet from flammable vegetation. Any fire resulting from grilling or use of one of the cookers or stoves is still considered an illegal fire.