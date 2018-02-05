Burn bans in effect for most of Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – County commissioners are issuing their own burn bans as strong winds continue to sweep across the Sooner State.

According to Oklahoma Forestry Services, most of the state is covered under some type of burn ban.

County-issued burn bans are in place for the following areas:

Atoka County

Bryan County

Coal County

Creek County

Johnston County

Latimer County

Marshall County

McIntosh County

Payne County

Pittsburg County

Pottawatomie County

Seminole County

Sequoyah County.

Last month, Gov. Mary Fallin issued a burn ban for 40 counties across the state.

The governor’s burn ban supersedes any county burn bans currently in place. It expires at midnight on Feb. 16. Additionally, four counties in eastern Oklahoma remain under county commissioner-issued bans.

The governor’s ban covers 40 counties:

Alfalfa

Beaver

Beckham

Blaine

Caddo

Canadian

Carter

Cimarron

Cleveland

Comanche

Cotton

Custer

Dewey

Ellis

Garfield

Garvin

Grady

Grant

Greer

Harmon

Harper

Jackson

Jefferson

Kay

Kingfisher

Kiowa

Logan

Love

Major

McClain

Murray

Noble

Oklahoma

Roger Mills

Stephens

Texas

Tillman

Washita

Woods

Woodward.

“Critical fire weather and worsening drought have created an increased risk for devastating wildfires,” said Fallin. “A burn ban is now necessary to reduce the risk of preventable wildfires and to protect lives and property.”

Under the ban, it residents are prohibited from building campfires, bonfires, or setting fire to any forest, grass, woods, wildlands or marshes. Also, you can not ignite fireworks, burn trash or other materials outdoors.

Grilling is allowed as long as it is conducted over a non-flammable surface and at least 5 feet from flammable vegetation. Any fire resulting from grilling or use of one of the cookers or stoves is still considered an illegal fire.