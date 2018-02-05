× Caretaker worried missing Oklahoma couple may have been abducted

NORMAN, Okla. – A caretaker of a couple who went missing last Monday has described the circumstances of their disappearance.

Robert Osbourn, a 59-year old man with Autism, and his partner, 57-year-old Bertha Prepiatt, who also has an intellectual disability, disappeared after an afternoon walk to a nearby convenience store.

Now, their caretaker of 16 years said Osbourn has gone missing before but that was years ago. She doubts he would do it again.

Monday, she said she’s worried they may have been abducted. She said, if they were nearby in Norman, they would have come home by now.

