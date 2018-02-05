Family of Oklahoma teen killed in fiery crash files lawsuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PIEDMONT, Okla. - The family of one of the teens killed in a fiery crash on December 15 in Canadian County has filed a lawsuit against the man arrested for the crime.

Sean Tucker and Luke Ross were both killed when David Cochlin smashed into the back of their car.

They were stopped at a stop sign at N.W. 150th and Mustang Road.

Police said Cochlin was traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour and driving under the influence at the time.

The teens had graduated from Southwest Covenant, a small private school in Yukon, and both were home from their first year of college for Christmas break.

Cochlin was taken to the hospital for injuries he sustained in the wreck and later turned himself in to the Canadian County jail.

He’s facing charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter and being held for right now without bond.

Tucker’s parents filed a lawsuit against Cochlin alleging in court documents that as a result of his conduct they “sustained loss of the relationship with their natural born son” and “loss of comfort from a son, love and companionship, society, comfort, guidance and/or financial support.”

The lawsuit said “it is alleged that Defendant Cochlin was operating said Mercedes at a speed in excess of 140 m.p.h.”

They also allege their son “not only sustained painful injuries and endured much suffering and agony, but the injuries resulting from the vehicle exploding and catching on fire eventually resulted in and were the direct cause of the Decedent’s death by third- and fourth-degree burns.”

Tucker’s parents are seeking in excess of $100,000 on behalf of his estate and also individually for their pain and suffering.

Cochlin’s next court date is scheduled for March 30 when he has a preliminary conference hearing.