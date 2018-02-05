× “Frasier” star John Mahoney dies at 77

CHICAGO – A popular actor who played a beloved father figure has died at the age of 77.

TMZ reports that John Mahoney passed away on Sunday in hospice care. He was 77-years-old.

Mahoney played Martin Crane for 11 seasons of “Frasier.” He played the father of Frasier and Niles, the stars of the show.

Mahoney won an SAG Award in 2000 for his role in “Frasier” and was nominated for 2 Emmy Awards and 2 Golden Globes.

Mahoney was never married and did not have any children.