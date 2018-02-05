“Her lips are blue,” Oklahoma teen helps save woman’s life after she stops breathing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - An Edmond teenager said, when he noticed his housekeeper struggling to breathe, he knew he had to act fast.

"I didn't really know what to do, and Miller of course was the person who alerted me and said, 'Mom, you've got to come in here. Marianna isn't breathing,'" said Monica Wilke.

Immediately, Monica called 911 for help.

"My house cleaner is here. She's having an asthma attack,” Monica said on the phone with the EMSA dispatcher.

Before paramedics or Edmond fire crews could arrive at their home, the woman's condition got worse.

"Her lips are blue. I think we may have stopped breathing here,” Monica said on the call.

The EMSA dispatcher was able to walk Miller and his mother through the steps of CPR. Monica gave breaths, while Miller performed chest compressions.

"Put your other hand on top of that hand. You're going to pump her chest hard and fast 30 times at least twice per second," the dispatcher said. “Go Miller,” Monica said on the call. "1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10," the dispatcher said.

"My adrenaline just kicked in, and I started doing everything I could to save her,” Miller said.

After about five minutes, first responders got to their home.

"She has a pulse, yes," first responders said.

Marianna was rushed to the hospital and survived her brush with death.

Monica said she is just stunned by how well her son handled the stressful situation.

"He's always been my hero, but he was miraculous,” she said.

Miller said he kind of knew CPR from watching the movie 'The Sandlot' as a kid.

In addition to Miller's quick actions, Monica said the EMSA dispatcher is also responsible for Marianna's survival.

"I'm very thankful for her, of course," she said. "I know we're all very thankful for them but, it's moments like that, you really realize how important the service they perform is."

Marianna's family said the doctors told them whoever gave her CPR did a great job by how sore she was afterward.

The family of the victim sent News 4 this statement:

"Our family would like to say thank you to Miller, his bravery for taking control of the situation deserves great recognition and to his mother, Monica, who raised such a courageous young man. If they wouldn't have been home, we don't know in what condition we would have found our mother after such a strong asthma attack. We are eternally grateful for them. Words are not enough."