“Liar!” Protesters disrupt end of Oklahoma governor’s ‘State of the State’ address

OKLAHOMA CITY - Gov. Fallin's final 'State of the State' address did not come to an end without a few fireworks.

On Monday, Fallin addressed the new legislative session and the ongoing budget battle that is going on at the Capitol. At this point, lawmakers are still trying to agree on a budget.

Fallin called on lawmakers to support the 'Step Up Oklahoma' plan to put the state on a more solid foundation.

“Our state is at a crossroads. The actions we take will be a game-changer. It is time to decide which future we want our families and children to have. One path would be to continue year after year with an air of uncertainty that consumes our thoughts, drains our hopes – like the old saying of robbing Peter to pay Paul- then Paul runs out of cash. If we are to effect change, we can’t keep doing the same old thing and expect a different result. That path will lead to more chaos at the Capitol," she said.

At the end of her speech, protesters in the gallery hung a sign and began yelling at the governor.

"You are no governor of your word," one protester yelled. "Liar!"

The sign that was hanging from the gallery read "Oklahoma's State of Despair" with a drawing of the governor's face.

The protesters were escorted out of the gallery after the outburst.