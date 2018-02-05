× Man threatening to commit suicide shot by Logan County deputy

EDMOND, Okla. – A man who was threatening to commit suicide was shot by a Logan County deputy over the weekend.

Around 4 p.m. Sunday, a woman called authorities to her home in the 9200 block of Bergamo Boulevard in Edmond.

The woman told dispatchers that her husband was threatening to kill himself.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found the man holding a knife with both hands under his chin.

Officials said that when the man appeared that he was about to act on his threat, a deputy shot the man in the hand.

That is when the man dropped the knife and deputies were able to apprehend him.

The man was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injury.

State agents are investigating the shooting to determine if it was justified.