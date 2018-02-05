Meet the teen who took the Super Bowl selfie with Justin Timberlake

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- It's pretty cool to be a seventh grader who scores tickets to the Super Bowl. But, it's quite another thing to become an instant internet star just for talking an impromptu selfie at the championship game.
During Sunday night's halftime show, megastar Justin Timberlake walked right up to 13-year-old Ryan McKenna during his performance at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“I just thought to myself, ‘I’ll never get this opportunity again in my whole life,'” McKenna told the Pioneer Press. “I just went for it.”
Well, McKenna "went for it" -- and his selfie with Timberlake quickly went viral after being snapped Sunday night.
The seventh grader from Hingham, Massachusetts said his phone instantly started blowing up after his big moment.
The internet has now dubbed him "SelfieKid." The hash-tag "#SelfieKid" become the a trending topic everywhere.