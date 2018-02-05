Muskogee police mourning sudden death of K9

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – A local police department is mourning the sudden loss of one of their own.

According to FOX 23, Lt. William Peters, with the Muskogee Police Department, went out on duty Feb. 3 with his K9 partner, Indie.

While working together on Saturday night, Peters noticed that Indie was having trouble breathing and standing.

Immediately, he rushed Indie to the emergency veterinarian in Tulsa. When he was just blocks from the clinic, their car suffered mechanical issues.

FOX 23 reports that Peters carried Indie to the clinic, where they discovered that he suffered from a gastrointestinal issue.

Sadly, Indie died just after midnight.

“Today we mourn the loss of one of our own. K9 Indie was lost unexpectedly last night while at work due to health reasons. Our thoughts and prayers are with our brother Lt. Peters today. We thank Indie for the service he provided to our Police Department and our community. You will be missed manchild,” a post on Facebook read.

Before joining the Muskogee Police Department, Indie served in the U.S. Army as a combat tracker.