Oklahoma Air Force Base spreading love to veterans this Valentine’s Day

ALTUS, Okla. – While Valentine’s Day is a little over a week away, a local Air Force Base is hoping to spread a little bit of love to veterans.

The 97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs Office will be hosting the ‘Valentine’s for Vets’ program from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Feb. 14.

The program allows military members and citizens to collect locally made valentines and then distribute them to retirement centers.

Right now, organizers say over 50 people are expected to distribute valentines to more than 200 veterans at five different locations across the state.