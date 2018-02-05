× Oklahoma County district attorney responds to organization’s claims after officer-involved shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater has now responded to an organization within the deaf community regarding the shooting death of Magdiel Sanchez.

Back in September, Oklahoma City police officers shot and killed Magdiel Sanchez, who was hearing impaired, while investigating a hit-and-run.

“When Lt. Lindsay said he heard them saying, ‘He can’t understand you,’ he tells Barnes he can’t understand us and so Barnes switches over from English to Spanish. Then they alternate back and forth, still not knowing that Mr. Sanchez is hearing impaired, but frankly, that’s irrelevant in my mind as to why the shooting occurred,” Prater said at a press conference back in December.

Both the grassroots movement and the Oklahoma Association of the Deaf publicly said the community is offended by that comment. They sent Prater letters, asking to meet with him regarding the matter.

Friday, they wrote, in part, “Your statement makes us feel separate and unequal and not deserving of the same protection from law enforcement.”

Prater has now responded via email. He wrote:

“Thank you for your correspondence. Your concerns regarding the Sanchez matter are clear to me. My decision in this matter was the result of a careful review of all of the evidence available in the case, including the statements of independent witnesses to the shooting. Mr. Sanchez was shot when he attacked an Oklahoma City Police Officer with a piece of pipe. These officers were in full uniform and stood within feet of Mr. Sanchez. Why Mr. Sanchez chose to attack the officer is unknown. The officer had every right to defend himself against the attack that could have resulted In great bodily injury or death to him. You made public statements that you would be calling for a state and federal investigation of me and my decision in the Sanchez matter. You have alleged that I am not only corrupt, but also that I have violated both state and federal laws. I have been awaiting contact from the FBI or the Department of Justice Civil Rights Unit. I stand ready to fully cooperate with any state or federal investigation that may be initiated by you or any other person or entity. I do not believe it appropriate to meet with your association until that investigation is completed.”

We reached out to Oklahoma Association of the Deaf for comment on Prater’s response, and we have not heard back. ​